🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trump tariffs Feb. 1, Rebel News grills Trudeau & WEF elites, Smith blasts Liberals

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for a special Wednesday edition of Rebel Roundup! (which normally airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at President Donald Trump delaying his plan to impose tariffs on Canadian goods until February 1. Will Trump follow through on the threat, or will border security measures announced by Canadian premiers and the federal government be enough to quell the U.S. leader's concerns?

Plus, Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie tracked down Prime Minister Trudeau at a Liberal caucus retreat at a luxurious Quebec resort — where she was then promptly detained by police while trying to question the PM. Meanwhile, in the Swiss Alps, our Rebel News team has been putting tough questions to the globalists attending the World Economic Forum's annual summit in Davos.

And finally, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took aim at the Trudeau Liberals, warning Ottawa that baselessly attacking the Trump administration is not helping repair a fractured relationship between Canada and the U.S., especially during a time of tense trade negotiations.

