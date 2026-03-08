B.C. school trustee resigns after shocking ‘woke’ Human Rights Tribunal ruling

In the wake of British Columbia’s concerning Human Rights Tribunal decision ordering former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld to pay $750,000 to the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association over his refusal to bow to gender ideology in schools, another prominent voice in the same community has stepped down.

Laurie Throness, a former B.C. MLA, who had been serving as a trustee on the Chilliwack Board of Education, has resigned from his position, citing serious concerns about the impact the ruling could have on public discourse and the freedom to serve constituents.

He believes the decision makes it dangerous for elected officials to address parental rights concerns about gender ideology in schools, in particular those tied to the province’s controversial Sexual Orientation Gender Identity (SOGI 123) program.

During our interview, Throness argued that the ruling risks discouraging trustees and other public figures from raising concerns about sensitive topics for fear of facing similar legal consequences — consequences that he, as a homeowner and provider, can’t risk.

In protest, Throness’ resignation also serves as a pathway for him to have more freedom to bring to light concerns he has about SOGI 123.