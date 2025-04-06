B.C. Tribunal awards $7,500 over 'offensive' meme

A trans-identifying woman filed a complaint with the B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal regarding an online meme, and won.

AQ, a trans-identifying individual, was awarded $7,500 after a tribunal ruled that BT, an activist critical of gender ideology, altered an image to make AQ appear more masculine and undermine AQ's gender identity.

CRT Vice Chair, Eric Regehr, acknowledged that the image is harmful because it dehumanizes AQ and denies her gender identity, despite not being explicit or graphic.

BT was ordered to pay punitive damages for spreading the image in a hostile online environment, which offended the dignity of the transgender individual.

AQ was awarded the maximum allowable damages under the Intimate Images Protection Act (IIPA), amounting to $5,000. Regehr further explained that punitive damages were necessary to “denounce and deter” BT’s behaviour.

Regehr also stated that BT’s conduct had been “abusive and disrespectful,” particularly due to BT “misgendering” AQ.

A publication ban on the case, entitled AQ v. BT, remains in effect, preventing the disclosure of the parties involved.