Belém Airport Turns Into a Luxury Jet Hub for the UN Climate Summit

Belém’s international airport has been transformed into a landing pad for the world’s climate aristocracy. Normally at these global conferences of hypocrisy — like the World Economic Forum — there’s a private airstrip nearby where the jets glide in. Not in Belém. With no private runway available, authorities simply upgraded the main airport to handle the onslaught of VIP traffic and charter flights pouring into this Amazonian city.

Some 55,000 delegates, activists, and protesters have flown in for this climate circus. The emissions tab? Roughly 165,000 tonnes of CO₂ — about the annual emissions of the Cook Islands and other tiny equatorial nations. Put another way: it’s the same carbon output as 9,000 everyday Canadians trying to survive -30 winters, heating their homes and driving to work.

But ordinary Canadians are lectured to cut back, pay more, and “do their part” while these elites burn through an entire country’s carbon budget in a week for photo-ops with fiberglass trees.

Security is everywhere. Police line the perimeter. This is the zone where the world’s elites will roll up, park their private jets, and stroll past the aviation gas tanks without a shred of irony. Delegates step out of a heavily air-conditioned airport only to be greeted by rows of idling diesel buses — also heavily air-conditioned — waiting to whisk them off to an equally air-conditioned conference centre.

And it’s 33 degrees outside.

