Bell Canada hangs up on entrepreneur — then allegedly steals his patented technology!

Douglas Lloyd is the CEO of MediaTube, a small Canadian technology company. In 2012, MediaTube developed a breakthrough product that Lloyd says would’ve “changed how the world watches television.”

Lloyd further states: “We protected it. We filed the patents. We believed the courts would protect us. Then Bell Canada steals our invention – and now [Bell] wants to silence us forever.”

Here’s the skinny, according to Lloyd: MediaTube reached out to Bell Canada 13 years ago. Bell was allegedly very enthused about MediaTube’s technology.

The two companies collaborated, and things got off to a rosy start. But then, inexplicably, Bell Canada executives were no longer returning Lloyd’s calls.

It was baffling. But then, Lloyd alleges: “They [Bell] changed their network, used our invention, and left us behind – no credit, no compensation, no apology.”

So it was that MediaTube sued Bell Canada. In the 2016 Federal Court trial, MediaTube’s expert witnesses submitted detailed reports showing that Bell’s network was infringing on the company’s patent.

For its part, Bell told the court and MediaTube that the network evidence they submitted was “wrong” and would be “corrected.” But by then, the damage had already been done. Bell’s new evidence was relied on at trial, and the court ruled against MediaTube.

The company appealed in 2019 at the Federal Court of Appeal. That court upheld the original decision.

But get this: Lloyd says judges presiding over the case were former lawyers who worked for – drum roll, please – Bell Canada!

Surely this is conflict of interest. Surely such judges would recuse themselves from any case involving Bell. But no…

Fast-forward to 2020 and something extraordinary happened: Bell was sued again for patent infringement, this time by a U.S. company called Rovi Guides Inc.

That’s when MediaTube discovered something it could never have imagined – the court exhibits and technical testimony Bell submitted in the MediaTube trial were different from what they submitted in Rovi’s trial.

Says Lloyd: “We began digging more. We reviewed other Bell court cases. And it became clear: the network description Bell used to defend itself in our trial actually bears little to no resemblance to the way their network actually operates, at least according to their testimony in Rovi versus Bell and in other testimony and documents supplied under oath to the Court and the CRTC.”

From 2022 through 2024, MediaTube documented the discrepancies, gathered court filings, checked transcripts, and began to connect the dots.

“In April 2025, we wrote directly to the Board of Directors of BCE Inc., Bell Canada’s parent company, and asked them to explain the contradictions – to look at the evidence themselves and respond,” says Lloyd.

As for Bell’s response, the corporation went into attack mode.

In May 2025, Bell filed a contempt motion against MediaTube and the Lloyd personally. Then in late June, Bell asked the court for a gag order — to prevent Lloyd from speaking to regulators, shareholders, and the media.

“They [Bell] don’t want the public to hear what we found,” says Lloyd. “They want us erased. We are a small company with no legal team left – but we are still standing. We believe in the truth. We believe in accountability. And we believe you deserve to hear this story.”

Lloyd says his company has launched a campaign that will fund the following:

• Legal defence against the contempt motion and gag order

• Regulatory complaints with the SEC, FCC, DOJ, and Canadian agencies

• A public awareness campaign and documentary to expose what really happened

• Protection of free speech and shareholder rights

“We’re fighting not just for our invention -- but for every small company that’s been pushed out, every voice silenced, and every truth buried by power,” says Lloyd. “Bell Canada took our patented IPTV invention. Now they want to take our voice.”

Rebel News reached out to Bell’s media relations team for comment several times. Bell’s media team didn’t even acknowledge our requests.

All of which is quite odd behaviour coming from a corporation that runs the “Let’s Talk” campaign every February.

Then again, if Lloyd’s allegations are indeed accurate, it would appear that Bell is less of a caring corporation and more of a belligerent bully…