Massive layoffs at Bell showcase the ongoing problem with Canadian news outlets' business models

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra and guest Andrew Lawton discussed the state of Canada's current media landscape, beginning with Bell laying off 1,300 employees. That includes shuttering nine radio stations, and closing offices in Los Angeles, London, and Washington D.C.

Andrew explained some of the reasons he believes independent media has been able to thrive without the same financial structure that large corporations have. "Independent media exist not because they were started as businesses, but because the business came about as a way to facilitate what those of us in this space wanted to do. And I think that passion translates to a passion that exists in the audience as well."

While many large media outlets have come to rely on bailouts from their corporate owners or the government, small independent media has been able to remain lean operations by relying on a ground-up approach. "I just don't think that this show, which is being put on by really two or three people, would be 10 times better if 40 people were doing it," Ezra commented. "I acknowledge that Global News production value is better than ours. But is it 10 times better? I don't believe it is."

You can find more of Andrew's work at True North, where he is a senior journalist, or over on his Substack page. You can also follow him on Twitter, @AndrewLawton.

