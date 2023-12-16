Ben Scallan tells the other side of Ireland's political unrest

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 15, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Ben Scallan, a political correspondent for Ireland's Gript Media. The two talked about the rise of horrifying violent incidents in Ireland following mass immigration without assimilation, and the protest against it from the people of Ireland. They agreed that people of all nationalities and ethnicities commit crimes, and not all violent crime is ideologically driven, but there is a danger to letting in foreign nationals without properly vetting them for safety and willingness to contribute to society.

Ben said:

It is naive and incorrect to act like everybody who comes to our country is going to be benevolent and well meaning, and we should be able to point that out and have a conversation about that without being accused of being this kind of "phobe" or whatever else. And especially as we move into the era of mass migration in Canada, for example, there are no longer desk interviews, you no longer go and meet in person to apply to immigrate, it's all done over the computer, no one lays eyes on you. No one has a personal conversation. No one tests your reaction to things. There's no human element.

Ben told Ezra about a recent incident in which a grieving man told the story of his girlfriend being stabbed to death by a Slovakian migrant, and the media quickly slammed him for 'inciting hate speech' for mentioning the nationality of the murderer and stating that he had lived off the state without contributing to it for ten years. After reviewing the BBC clip in which the Social Affairs Correspondent for the Irish Times slammed the grieving boyfriend's remarks, Ezra said:

She's telling him how to properly grieve. She's telling him what to feel and what to think, he's doing it wrong. She says it's not good what he says, and it's incitement to hatred. So that sounds like she's criminalizing his statement of grief. She repeatedly says he refers to race. I didn't hear a word about race in there. I don't think Slovakian or immigrant are racist. She called his comments irrelevant again. He should have consulted with her before having his feelings. She repeatedly said 'far right'. I guess if your girlfriend is murdered and you object to it, that's 'far right'. She said the journalists actually had a responsibility to not report, like I said, 'anti journalism', but she is against making race an issue, which the grieving widower didn't do.

Ben explained how mainstream media journalists in Ireland intentionally leave out information that is inconvenient for their narrative: