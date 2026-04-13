Former Conservative MP Gladu facing fierce backlash after joining Carney Liberals

Sarnia, Ont., is home to a massive petrochemical industry. It is also home to the latest floor-crosser: Conservative-now-Liberal MP Marilyn Gladu.

Gladu is the fifth floor-crosser in as many months. But Gladu’s crossing is surely the most shocking.

We say this because Gladu was perhaps the single most conservative MP in the entire Conservative Party.

For example, she was openly pro-life and pushed to reopen the abortion debate.

She unapologetically backed the truckers and the Freedom Convoy.

And she was against the COVID-19 forced vaccinations and lockdowns.

Gladu is (or was) the polar opposite of a Liberal. Gladu joining the Liberals would be akin to climate change kook Steven Guilbeault joining the Conservatives. It’s that crazy.

And talk about hypocrisy: Marilyn Gladu once said that the whole point of being a member of Parliament is “to represent your constituents.”

In that regard, in the last federal election, the constituents of Sarnia-Lambton gave Gladu a clear mandate when she ran for re-election as a Conservative. Gladu captured 53.1% of the vote versus 37.9% for the Liberal candidate.

Amazingly, Gladu recently voiced strong opinions about those MPs who decided to cross the floor. If such a thing happens, Gladu said, then voters “deserve a chance to have a redo.”

But as the saying goes, that was then and this is now. She is no longer keen on a “redo” byelection in her riding. Why? Because she’d likely lose in a landslide.

And in the department of plenty of blame to go around, the Mark Carney Liberals seemingly have absolutely no problem welcoming Gladu into the fold even though she is the sort of Conservative who would be mocked by the Liberals for her viewpoints.

As well, this is the same party that has a policy that blocks pro-life candidates from running under the Liberal banner. But again, that was then and this is now as Mark Carney remains committed to getting that coveted majority government – a majority the Canadian electorate denied him in last year’s federal election (but seriously, who cares what the little people have to say?)

So it is that the Liberals will park their principles when it comes to Carney manufacturing the political equivalent of a hostile takeover.

Last weekend, we visited the riding of Sarnia-Lambton to see what the people in this border city have to say. Most said they were shocked and angry. And not only did we meet people who voted for Gladu in the last election, but we spoke with others who were volunteers on Gladu’s last campaign and donors. Said one miffed man: “I want my money back.”

For what it’s worth, here’s the official statement by Gladu as to why she changed her allegiances:

“Dear citizens of Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong, “The past year has been like no other that Canada has ever faced, and I’ve heard clearly from constituents that you want serious leadership and a real plan to build a stronger and more independent Canadian economy. “That is why I have decided to join Prime Minister Mark Carney and Canada’s new government as the newest member of his caucus. It is a privilege to have served as your Member of Parliament for more than a decade, and I have made a choice to do the best thing for our community’s priorities, and importantly, for our country. “The experience I gained working globally across many sectors will be important to help our Prime Minister continue to deliver on the big priorities he is driving forward: To build the nation at speeds not seen before, create jobs for a prosperous future, build our defence, diversify our trade, build more homes, help lower costs for Canadians, and combat crime. I believe that these are the priorities many of you share, and I’m ready to work with Prime Minister Carney to build a stronger, more independent, and more competitive Canadian economy. “I know that you also want to see more direct support from your federal government at this crucial moment for our local and national economy, and I will be working relentlessly to advocate for the projects, priorities, and prosperity that our communities are counting on. “Sarnia—Lambton was always a bellwether riding, meaning that whoever our community elected as MP was typically in government. That was true for 52 years before the citizens here elected me four times, throughout which I have served in Opposition and done my best to advocate strongly for you. Today, there is both the opportunity – and the responsibility – to build our country’s strength and success with a more constructive, collaborative approach. “That is the approach I will advance as the newest member of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s team in government, as we work together to build a brighter future for all in a stronger Canada.”

Suffice to say, nobody is buying that explanation.

We visited Gladu’s constituency office. It was empty. A note affixed to the door said it was closed and “sorry for the inconvenience.”

“Inconvenience” indeed…

And yet, the questions arise: what really made Gladu betray her constituents? What did Carney offer her, be it money or a potential cabinet position? Or did the Liberals dredge up something unsavoury about Gladu, threatening to end her political career? Who knows? And perhaps we’ll never know the truth unless an insider comes forward.

But one thing is certain: the vast majority of Sarnians we spoke with feel bitter about Gladu’s betrayal. All things considered, we fully understand their bitterness.