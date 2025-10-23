'Betrayal': One BC MLA slams COVID vax mandate for health workers

British Colubmia's COVID-era vaccine mandates were “an unforgiveable betrayal of the very people we rely on to keep us healthy and alive,” said Tara Armstrong in the legislature.

The One B.C. MLA called on Health Minister Josie Osborne to admit the NDP government “damaged our health-care system” with the way it treated health-care workers, leading to critical staffing shortages, Armstrong said.

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle were joined on the panel by Alberta-based Rebel reporter Syd Fizzard and National Telegraph editor Wyatt Claypool, where they discussed Armstrong's fiery message and Premier David Eby's response.

“If we are supposed to be so terrified of somebody who's not gotten every single vaccine on the planet working in a hospital, why is (Eby) hiring them back?” wondered Wyatt. “He's letting them come back because obviously it's a bigger threat to people's health to not have ER's open and they keep shutting down all over British Columbia because of understaffing.”

The vaccine status of health-care workers is “low on my list of priorities,” added Lise. “You want somebody that's competent, is compassionate, that is good at their job. Their vaccination status and what they've done is inconsequential to the overall scheme of things.”

Eby's response to Armstrong's remarks suggest that “if you trust the government, you're a good person,” remarked Syd. “They don't actually care about your health; they want you to subscribe to whatever it is they're putting forward,” he added.

“In David Eby's world, compliant health-care workers are more important than competent ones,” said Sheila.

The Buffalo Roundtable livestream, Rebel News' weekly Western-themed show, airs every Wednesday at 11 a.m. MT (1 p.m. ET).