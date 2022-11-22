Beyond Meat factory is beyond gross, leaked docs allege

PETITION: I Won't Eat Bugs The normalization of bug eating must be stopped. If you are repulsed by the thought of incorporating bugs into your diet and are tired of the endless bug eating propaganda, sign the petition on this page. 20,686 signatures

Documents obtained by Bloomberg's former staff and first published on Monday indicate that Beyond Meat products manufactured in the Pennsylvania plant contained contaminants and foreign objects, including string, metal, plastic, and wood.

Photos and internal documents from a Beyond Meat plant in Pennsylvania show apparent mold, Listeria and other food-safety issues, compounding problems at a factory the company had expected to play a major role in its future https://t.co/Pdi3cj726J pic.twitter.com/a87G2LPFnj — Bloomberg (@business) November 21, 2022

But if you have ever tried Beyond Meat, would you know the difference?

This is the second scandal to hit the fake meat company in recent months. Former Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey was suspended in September after a road rage incident in a parking lot in which he bit a man's nose off.

Los Angeles-based Beyond Meat COO, Doug Ramsey, arrested for biting driver's nose after Arkansas football game https://t.co/T6cNIZtsSo — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 20, 2022

Despite an intensive celebrity-driven marketing campaign, shares of Beyond Meat have declined 80% since January as demand for fake meat plummets.

Beyond Meat has been losing money and amassing debt since its IPO in 2019, via @WSJ



CEO Ethan Brown’s drive to roll out new products has led to missed deadlines and wasted packaging and ingredientshttps://t.co/mWEo0gYFDI — Liz Young (@bylizyoung) November 21, 2022

To send a message that you won't be eating bugs or industrial sludge masquerading as meat, please visit www.IWontEatBugs.com.