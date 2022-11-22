Beyond Meat factory is beyond gross, leaked docs allege

Photos and internal documents leaked by former employees of the Philadelphia-area plant which manufactures the plant-based meat substitute show what appear to be spills, unsafe use of equipment, and mold on walls and ingredient containers.

Documents obtained by Bloomberg's former staff and first published on Monday indicate that Beyond Meat products manufactured in the Pennsylvania plant contained contaminants and foreign objects, including string, metal, plastic, and wood. 

But if you have ever tried Beyond Meat, would you know the difference? 

This is the second scandal to hit the fake meat company in recent months. Former Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey was suspended in September after a road rage incident in a parking lot in which he bit a man's nose off. 

Despite an intensive celebrity-driven marketing campaign, shares of Beyond Meat have declined 80% since January as demand for fake meat plummets. 

To send a message that you won't be eating bugs or industrial sludge masquerading as meat, please visit www.IWontEatBugs.com.

News Analysis
