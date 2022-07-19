Biased study labels 45 persons as conspiracy theorists — they react

In May 2022, the UNESCO Chair in the Prevention of Violent Radicalization and Extremism at the University of Sherbrooke, together with Concordia University and the University of Quebec in Montreal, published a study titled "THE CONSPIRACY MOVEMENT IN QUEBEC (LEADERS, DISCOURSE AND ADHESION)."

This is a study based on conspiracy theorists according to their age, average salary, gender, education and many other parameters.

A total of 45 leaders were selected. Out of these 45 names, a few caught my attention. Rocco Galati, a lawyer specialized in constitutional law, Maxime Bernier, former lawyer and now leader of the People’s Party of Canada, André Pitre, founder and president of Lux Media Studio, Carlos Norbal, pastor of the New Creation Church and Ezra Levant, president and founder of Rebel News.

Their names were included, but the authors didn't mention anything about the reasoning behind this decision.

In this report we give the opportunity to some of the people listed to give their vision about this study. A list created of course in order to discredit anyone who questions the government.

This study, which is only about one side of the political spectrum, the one the government does not like, the one that criticizes the sanitary measures in place, is clearly biased.

Here is the complete report.