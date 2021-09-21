Biden admin plans to double the number of refugees admitted to U.S., to 125K

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to dramatically increase admissions of refugees, despite the ongoing border crisis. The move also comes amid Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which has created a refugee crisis in the region.

Biden is reportedly planning to double the number of refugees admitted into the United States despite the national security and humanitarian crisis that has erupted at the southern border under his administration. The State Department stated in a press release on Monday that the administration “recommends an increase in the refugee admissions target from 62,500 in Fiscal Year 2021 to 125,000 in Fiscal Year 2022 to address needs generated by humanitarian crises around the globe.”

“A robust refugee admissions program is critical to U.S. foreign policy interests and national security objectives, and is a reflection of core American values,” the administration claimed. “The United States has long been a global leader in refugee resettlement. The U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) reflects our tradition as a nation that has long welcomed immigrants and refugees. It is an important, enduring, and ongoing expression of our commitment to international humanitarian principles and reflects the best of America’s values and compassion.”

While the Biden administration is welcoming the influx of refugees from war-torn countries across the globe and struggles to close the southern border, the same administration has notably rejected Cubans fleeing communist oppression in Cuba from attempting to enter the United States, telling them that “if you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States.”

Monday’s announcement comes as the Biden administration faces a historic crisis on the U.S. southern border with hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens pouring across the border every month. The border has seen around 200,000 illegal entries each month in July and August, a dramatic increase since Biden took office in January. CNN reported earlier this year that the United States was on track to record around or over 2 million illegal aliens on the southern border, a number greater than the populations of several U.S. states combined.

Over the past week, the administration faced a new crisis on the border, as thousands of Haitians illegally entered the United States through the Texas border town of Del Rio within the span of a few days. The situation has caused a dire situation for locals, who are now facing food shortages, as detailed by Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-TX).

Biden puts America Last👇 https://t.co/QRy2ci3zLW — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) September 19, 2021

“Speaking to Border Patrol agents, the worst is yet to come; they’re worried about what is behind here; they’re worried about coordination with Mexico,” Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) told Fox News on Saturday. “It’s worse than you could imagine.”

Pfluger also warned that the majority of the 15,000 illegal aliens estimated to be at the border were military age males.

“If they decided to riot or if unrest happened, it would be a terrible situation,” he said. “It is ripe. It is 100 degrees outside right now and you literally have 14,878 people here — this is how serious the situation is.”