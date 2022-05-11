Biden admin quietly reimplements Title 42 for Cuban & Nicaraguan migrants

Photo Cred: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Biden administration has reached an agreement with Mexico to expel up to 100 Cuban and 20 Nicaraguan migrants per day from San Diego, El Paso, and the Rio Grande Valley, according to a U.S. official who spoke anonymously to The Independent.

A Mexican official also spoke anonymously to The Washington Post and stated, "This was done due to the exponential increase in arrivals from both countries to Mexico and the United States." The uptick in expulsions are meant to be temporary as the policy is aimed to be in effect until May 22, just one day before the Biden administration has plans to end Title 42.

When contacted by Rebel News for further comment, the Department of Homeland Security responded with the following statement:

The CDC’s Title 42 public health Order remains in place with respect to single adults and family units, and the Department of Homeland Security continues to operate in accordance with that Order. Our ability to expel individuals under that authority may be limited for several reasons, including Mexico’s capacity to receive those individuals.

Individuals who are not able to be expelled under the CDC’s Title 42 public health Order are processed through the Department’s Title 8 immigration authorities.