Biden announces new executive order on gun control, nominates anti-gun advocate for firearms bureau director

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that his new executive order aims to crack down on the Second Amendment with the hiring of a new director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives (ATF) who is an anti-gun lobbyist.

The administration released a statement outlining the following “initial actions” in the attack on gun rights:

The Justice Department, within 30 days, will issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of “ghost guns.”

The Justice Department, within 60 days, will issue a proposed rule to make clear when a device marketed as a stabilizing brace effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act.

The Justice Department, within 60 days, will publish model “red flag” legislation for states.

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra reported:

The portion of the statement that mentioned the “stabilizing brace” is a reference to AR and AK pistols, which have barrels that are shorter than the minimum 16 inches required by the National Firearms Act (NFA). The statement said that pistols with an arm brace are “concealable,” which doesn’t really mean anything legally speaking and is also laughable to most gun owners since many AR pistols are more than 2 feet long. The claim that weapons with a pistol brace will be “subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act” means that gun owners will likely be forced to pay a $200 tax stamp on those firearms, which essentially amounts to taxing a group of people who are serious Second Amendment advocates and are largely opponents of Biden and his policies.

The statement said that the Biden administration was “investing in evidence-based community violence interventions” in “urban communities.”

The administration also admitted that Democrat-run cities across the United States are seeing historical spikes in homicides, following the push of far-left activists and Democrats to “defund the police.” The statement also noted that the Department of Justice would release an annual report on firearm trafficking.

Finally, the administration announced that David Chipman will be nominated to serve as director of the ATF. Chipman has been a vocal proponent of anti-gun policies and has since locked his Twitter account following backlash from the public. A comparison of online archives to his current account shows that Chipman has deleted over 1,000 tweets.

Despite Biden’s pledge to unite and heal political divisions throughout the country, his recent actions are seen as an assault on American citizens’ constitutional rights. In a statement, the Biden administration renewed its call for the ban of so-called “assault weapons,” a manufactured term that refers to semi-automatic long guns, which essentially function the same as pistols.

The administration has called for Congress to repeal gun manufacturers' immunity from liability. Second Amendment advocates say this is a direct attack aimed at dismantling and bankrupting the gun industry.