Biden drops political nuke on Australia's green energy agenda

DIGITAL IMAGE / GROK

In a major blow to Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen’s green push for renewables, the US Department of Energy has released a report declaring nuclear energy cheaper and more reliable when paired with renewables, rather than relying on renewables alone.

The findings put Bowen in a tough position as the Albanese government continues to dismiss nuclear as part of Australia's energy future.

The updated "Pathways to Commercial Liftoff: Advanced Nuclear" report outlines that a combined approach, incorporating nuclear energy alongside renewables, could reduce electricity system costs by 37 per cent compared to renewables and storage alone.

Bowen continues to bluster on the viability of nuclear energy. When told countries as significant as the US, UK, France and Sweden want to discuss its expansion, he simply waves the question off and tries, as usual, to be a smartarse. Hear for yourself: pic.twitter.com/2M6WRH1GAu — I Say Toad! 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@I_say_Toad) November 26, 2023

The report highlights nuclear as “one of the few proven options” for delivering substantial clean energy capacity to meet net-zero targets.

Opposition spokesman Ted O’Brien said the report vindicated the Coalition's stance on nuclear power.

Watch Bowen yukking it up in QT claiming the US is cancelling nuclear energy. Then watch a Biden Administration spokesperson saying the US will “at least triple its nuclear energy” to meet their emissions targets. pic.twitter.com/nHLOLCXwdS — I Say Toad! 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@I_say_Toad) June 19, 2024

“The United States is backing the Coalition’s approach of integrating nuclear with renewables to bring power prices down, while Labor continues with its failing plan,” O’Brien said.

He went on to criticise Bowen, stating: “Bowen has been over-estimating the cost of nuclear while underestimating its benefits. This report proves him wrong. Zero-emissions nuclear power is the missing piece to achieving cheaper and more reliable energy.”

Chris Bowen has been left embarrassed.



The US has released a report saying nuclear is cheaper and more reliable than renewables.



It concludes the US should “triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050.”



Meanwhile in Australia - it's still BANNED!



🎧https://t.co/fBXrYdpP06🎧 pic.twitter.com/nFlluBwEkd — Ben Fordham Live (@BenFordhamLive) September 30, 2024

The US currently operates 94 nuclear reactors, providing 20 per cent of its electricity and half of its carbon-free generation. The report warns delaying nuclear deployment could lead to higher costs and missed decarbonisation targets.

Chris Bowen has yet to comment on the report.