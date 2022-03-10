Biden in Denial: America needs Albertan oil
The Keystone XL pipeline, which is nearly done and could deliver over 830,000 barrels of oil a day with very little cost, sits ready and waiting.
In response to Putin’s invasion President Joe Biden has banned oil imports from Russia, leaving the United States with worsened supply chain issues, skyrocketing costs, and a shortfall of nearly 700,000 barrels of oil a day.
Fortunately, one of America’s oldest allies Canada has a ready-made solution that could make any president look like a genius, even Biden. The Keystone XL pipeline, which is nearly done and could deliver over 830,000 barrels of oil a day with very little cost, sits ready and waiting. All Biden has to do is say yes. But he won’t, and it makes no sense at all.
One of Biden’s first moves when he won the election was to rescind approval of the Keystone XL pipeline. This was very much a tip of the hat to the AOC/progressive democrats who helped him win, it made no sense then and it makes no sense now, but the environmental lobby wanted it, so they go it.
Now facing new pressures, the need for this pipeline could not be more apparent, but instead of doing the rational thing, Biden is grovelling to Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and Iran to tanker their unethical oil to the costs of America. This is not only environmentally more troubling, but ethically dubious in terms of the human suffering incurred by these nations as well.
We took to the streets of downtown oil-country in Calgary to ask people what they think of the inexplicable unwillingness of leaders like Biden, and even Trudeau, to support Alberta’s ethical and clean oil.
If you agree that KeystoneXL in the only sensible solution to America’s oil shortage, and is good for Canadians too, sign our petition at BuildKeystoneXL.com today.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Build The Keystone XL Pipeline
12,811 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures
