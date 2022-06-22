Biden: U.S. govt needs more money to prepare for 'the second pandemic'

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

U.S. President Joe Biden says that the government needs more money to prepare for “the second pandemic,” which he promised is coming.

Biden made his remarks in response to a question about the availability of vaccines to young children following the most recent Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs), which now permit the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to babies as young as six months. The question related to whether the federal government had enough vaccines in store in case of an emergency.

Biden: "We need more money to plan for the second pandemic. There's going to be another pandemic." pic.twitter.com/z0Plc8aZQU — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 21, 2022

Speaking to Biden, the reporter asked the president about the number of doses of the COVID vaccines that were available for children, and how many the government was prepared to provide before the White House asks for more money.

Biden said that the White House was working to make sure that the availability of vaccines would be sufficient and that the administration is also preparing for the next pandemic.

“We’ll get through at least this year,” Biden stated, adding, “We do need more money. But we don’t just need more money for vaccines for children, eventually. We need more money to plan for the second pandemic. There’s going to be another pandemic.”

“We have to think ahead,” Biden added, suggesting his predecessor Donald Trump was ill-prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic. “That’s not something the last outfit did very well, and that’s something that we’ve been doing fairly well. That’s why we need the money.”

On social media, conservative pundits suggested that Democrats would benefit from another pandemic due to the fact that most people would once again be ordered to stay at home and be encouraged to mail in their ballots instead of going to the voting booth in the upcoming 2022 midterms.

The DNC's "Mid-Terms Mail-in-Ballot" prep work begins... https://t.co/3fAbTWo9G6 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 21, 2022

While there is no evidence whatsoever to suggest that the Democrats are planning to stage a pandemic, the political party has historically benefitted from mail-in ballots in contrast to their Republican counterparts who have traditionally gone to the voting booth to cast their votes.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, several U.S. states relaxed their laws regarding mail-in votes to enable more voters to cast their ballots through the mail.