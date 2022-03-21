Biden says Russian government is preparing widespread cyberattacks against United States

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

President Joe Biden on Monday warned that the Russian government is preparing to conduct widespread cyberattacks against the United States.

While Biden did not substantiate his claim, Biden stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to disrupt American infrastructure in response to his administration’s crippling sanctions of the Russian economy over the conflict in Ukraine.

Dubbing it “part of Russia’s playbook,” Biden insisted that the Russian government is “exploring options for potential cyberattacks” before calling on the private sector to join the government’s efforts to “lock their digital doors.”

“I have previously warned about the potential that Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States,” said Biden in a statement, “including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners.”

“It’s part of Russia’s playbook,” said Biden. “Today, my administration is reiterating those warnings based on evolving intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks.”

“From day one, my administration has worked to strengthen our national cyber defences, mandating extensive cybersecurity measures for the Federal Government and those critical infrastructure sectors where we have authority to do so, and creating innovative public-private partnerships and initiatives to enhance cybersecurity across all our critical infrastructure,” he continued.

“Congress has partnered with us on these efforts — we appreciate that members of Congress worked across the aisle to require companies to report cyber incidents to the United States Government,” added Biden. “My administration will continue to use every tool to deter, disrupt, and if my administration will continue to use every tool to deter, disrupt, and if necessary, respond to cyberattacks against critical infrastructure.”

“But the Federal Government can’t defend against this threat alone,” said Biden, calling on private industries to do their part against the potential Russian intrusion.

“Most of America’s critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector and critical infrastructure owners and operators must accelerate efforts to lock their digital doors,” he said. “The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has been actively working with organizations across critical infrastructure to rapidly share information and mitigation guidance to help protect their systems and networks.”

“If you have not already done so, I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defences immediately by implementing the best practices we have developed together over the last year,” said Biden. “You have the power, the capacity, and the responsibility to strengthen the cybersecurity and resilience of the critical services and technologies on which Americans rely.

“We need everyone to do their part to meet one of the defining threats of our time — your vigilance and urgency today can prevent or mitigate attacks tomorrow.”