Biden surgeon general releases report on combating “health misinformation” on social media

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden’s Surgeon General released a report on Thursday titled “Confronting Health Misinformation,” recommending that Big Tech companies such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube impose consequences for accounts that violate the private companies’ own policies.

In a section titled “What Technology Platforms Can Do,” Surgeon General Vivek Murthy outlined a list of suggested “product design and policy changes” that technology platforms should focus upon to “slow the spread of misinformation.” According to the office of the surgeon general, health misinformation can be defined as “information that is false, inaccurate, or misleading according to the best available evidence.”

“Health misinformation is an urgent threat to public health. It can cause confusion, sow mistrust, and undermine public health efforts, including our ongoing work to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Murthy in a statement Thursday. “As Surgeon General, my job is to help people stay safe and healthy, and without limiting the spread of health misinformation, American lives are at risk. From the tech and social media companies who must do more to address the spread on their platforms, to all of us identifying and avoiding sharing misinformation, tackling this challenge will require an all-of-society approach, but it is critical for the long-term health of our nation.”

One item in this list is to “Prioritize early detection of misinformation ‘super-spreaders’ and repeat offenders,” with Big Tech giants directed to “[i]mpose clear consequences for accounts that repeatedly violate platform policies.”

The U.S. Surgeon General also called for the platforms to “proactively” provide information to users from “trusted and credible sources” in order to counter supposed misinformation.

Other items include the redesign of algorithms to “avoid amplifying misinformation,” the inclusion of “suggestions and warnings,” and providing researchers with “access to useful data” so they can “analyze the spread and impact of misinformation.”

Murthy also calls on Big Tech companies to increase moderation staffing, to “address misinformation in live streams,” and for platforms to “publish standardized measures” of misinformation data.

The full list of “suggestions” is as follows: