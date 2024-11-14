Big money endorsements did nothing for Democrats and Kamala Harris: Viva Frei

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

In just three short months, Democrats managed to raise a staggering $1 billion for the Kamala Harris presidential campaign — and it was all for naught, as Donald Trump swept seven swing states, and even the popular vote, en route to a resounding electoral victory.

Despite the massive amount of funds raised, the Harris campaign is reportedly millions of dollars in debt.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, popular podcaster David “Viva Frei” Freiheit joined the show to reflect on the shocking amount of money spent — only to be rejected by voters, despite the numerous high-profile celebrity endorsements.

Expanding on the difference between the Harris campaign compared to the Trump campaign, Viva Frei told Ezra: