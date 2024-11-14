Big money endorsements did nothing for Democrats and Kamala Harris: Viva Frei
David "Viva Frei" Freiheit joins The Ezra Levant Show, where he reflects on how the Democrats' expensive endorsements from celebrities put the Kamala Harris campaign in debt, despite raising $1 billion, and failed to resonate with American voters.
In just three short months, Democrats managed to raise a staggering $1 billion for the Kamala Harris presidential campaign — and it was all for naught, as Donald Trump swept seven swing states, and even the popular vote, en route to a resounding electoral victory.
Despite the massive amount of funds raised, the Harris campaign is reportedly millions of dollars in debt.
On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, popular podcaster David “Viva Frei” Freiheit joined the show to reflect on the shocking amount of money spent — only to be rejected by voters, despite the numerous high-profile celebrity endorsements.
Expanding on the difference between the Harris campaign compared to the Trump campaign, Viva Frei told Ezra:
Kamala Harris, for all of her railing against Trump being only interested in campaign size, and 'people are bored and leaving,' she was the only one fixated on the size of rallies. She was the only one who had to literally dupe people into attending the rallies under the promise of music.
Trump, people wait. They don't go there for the performances; they go there to hear Elon Musk talk about the future of the world. The only way Kamala Harris could fill stadiums was with a promise, and sometimes the empty promise, of popular music.
The greatest thing about this election outcome is it's the double middle-finger to all of them.
Taylor Swift, I guess her fans are a little bit smarter than she gave them credit for. Cardi B, I don't know about her fans. Lizzo, all the celebrities on earth, with all of the gold and all of their idolatry, did not sway the people, and I think the people actually saw through it — especially when they show up to a Kamala Harris rally and Cardi B is there and doesn't perform.
That is salt in the wound.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.