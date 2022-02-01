BIG NEWS: Scott Moe says he will soon end vaccine passports in SK

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. TAKE ACTION E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

A big announcement came out of Saskatchewan over the weekend, just as Rebel News was beginning our big convoy livestream!

On the morning of January 29th, Scott Moe released an important statement in support of the trucker convoy.

However, this on its own wasn’t big news — we already knew that Scott Moe was supportive of the truckers from previous statements on the issue, such as on January 24th.

But this letter also contained much more far-reaching information: a hint at a massive policy change in Saskatchewan, claiming that ‘‘in the not-so-distant future” he would be ending the proof of vaccination policy here.

He even dared to make the controversial, though well-known factual claim, that we have been waiting from more Canadian officials to hear:

“vaccination does not keep you from contracting COVID-19” then expressing how proof of vaccination policies therefore do not currently make sense.

WOW. Did we read that right? Imagine, a politician showing some common sense.

While there are certainly many questions and concerns as I outline in this report, it is nice to have a glimmer of hope for Saskatchewan.

Especially as other premiers, and of course our Prime Minister, are doubling down on their policies and rhetoric.

Why is Scott Moe heading in this direction? Will it continue or is it all a ruse? Time will tell!

*Note: Since the time of filming this report, Moe has also held a press conference, though no further details from the statement were released, nor were any of the questions in this report answered.

This is a great announcement amid the massive convoy that is in Ottawa right now, fighting for these types of policy changes to occur at a national level and for freedom for all Canadians.