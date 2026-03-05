Big turnout for independence in small town Alberta

I headed out on a work exemption this week for an evening discussion called “Alberta Sovereignty - Planning for our Future,” hosted by The Whistle Stop Cafe’s Chris Scott and longtime Alberta advocate Kathy Flett in Oyen.

Both Chris and Kathy have worked extensively with the Alberta Prosperity Project.

With a population of just over 900, just over 100 locals came out to show their support for a free and independent Alberta.

Oyen is no stranger to fighting for justice, rights and freedoms.

In 2002, about a dozen local farmers were imprisoned after refusing to pay their fines in protest for selling their grain to customers in the U.S. six years prior in 1996.

Demonstrations were held at the courthouse the day the men were remanded into custody, with then premier Ralph Klein in attendance.

Oyen’s message is clear: they believe Alberta would benefit from being a free and independent country as opposed to staying a part of Confederation!