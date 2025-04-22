'Bike Boy' WINS major payout deal in case involving Dan Andrews

The cyclist injured in a high-profile collision involving former Victorian premier Dan Andrews and his wife Catherine has secured a substantial secret payout from legal heavyweight Slater & Gordon, just weeks before a Supreme Court showdown.

Ryan Meuleman, who was 15 when he was struck by the Andrews’ SUV in 2013, received a confidential out-of-court settlement worth several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The payout resolves his legal claim that Slater & Gordon failed to act in his best interests after the crash.

“In the end he received an offer too good to refuse,” said Ryan’s lawyer, Marcus Clarke KC. “I am pleased for Ryan. He now has closure in relation to his claim against Slater & Gordon.”

The resolution, however, has not ended the saga. The Meuleman family is now taking aim directly at the former Victorian premier and his wife, seeking to sue them for defamation.

Daniel Andrews belongs in jail https://t.co/Bp30dNQ8r1 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 22, 2025

“I’ve been telling the truth since I was 15 years old,” said Ryan. “The people in the car are next. They shouldn’t get away with lying either.”

Ryan’s father, Peter Meuleman, said the ordeal had taken a lasting toll. “My son has been called a liar since he was a teenager. Can you imagine what that does to a boy?” he said. “The truth will now come out in the lawsuits against Andrews and his wife for defamation. Ryan isn’t stopping.”

The legal action follows a scathing review by former Assistant Commissioner for Traffic and Operations, Dr Raymond Shuey, which found the Andrews’ vehicle had been travelling “at speed” on the wrong side of the road, and alleged police had engaged in “an overt cover-up.”

Dr Shuey’s report concluded: “The truth is still outstanding. It is most probable that the vehicle undertook a sweep turn at speed, cutting the corner and still on the incorrect side of the roadway … when the collision occurred.”

In response, Dan and Catherine Andrews issued a joint statement saying: “We are not a party to this legal action. We did nothing wrong... We will not dignify these appalling conspiracy theories by commenting further at this time.”

The legal battle continues.