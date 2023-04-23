Is there a chance Bill C-11 wouldn't be the disaster we think it would? Peter Menzies explains
Peter was previously a regional commissioner and Vice Chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). 'I'm going to take off my doom and gloom hat for a minute here,' he said.
On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by C2C Journal's Peter Menzies to discuss the threats that Big Tech and Big Government pose to free speech. When the Globe and Mail names the Minister of Canadian Heritage as the most influential person in Canadian television, shouldn't that be a red flag?
Peter was previously a regional commissioner and Vice Chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). "I'm going to take off my doom and gloom hat for a minute here," he said, before outlining why he's optimistic that figures at the CRTC will be able to address the problems with regulating the internet as proposed in Bill C-11.
"Out of the gate, if they're smart, they'll just carve off the money pie and start dividing that up for their friends in the CanCon industry," Peter said, explaining why he believes the government should start with regulation of corporations making only over $150 million in revenue per year.
"I don't think they'll want to leave us alone, but we'll see," Ezra concluded.
- By Ezra Levant
