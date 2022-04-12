Rebel News Banner Ad - We're Suing Trudeau!

Bill Gates and his plans for a 'New Era'

Rebel News' B.C. reporter Drea Humphrey joined Ezra to talk about Microsoft founder and globalist billionaire Bill Gates.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 12, 2022
  • News Analysis

Drea was on scene recently at a protest against globalism that had gathered near the Vancouver Convention Centre, where Bill Gates was scheduled to speak at the 2022 TED Conference.

According to Drea, "they're calling it a Ted Talk on a 'New Era' — so anything for what they believe the future holds, including discussions on new developments with AI and the direction where they think we're headed, really."

British Columbia Canada United States Vancouver Technology Bill Gates News Analysis
