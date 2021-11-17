BILL KILLED? Ex-Labor MP seeks to sink Dan's controversial legislation

SIGN THE PETITION: Kill Dan's Bill Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. 105,547 signatures

An astonishing sequence of events has unfolded in Victoria that could shut down Daniel Andrews’ pandemic legislation.

Victorian Upper House Labor MP Adem Somyurek has tendered his vaccination status to Parliament on Wednesday, allowing him to vote on the notorious Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021.

Adem Somyurek has just submitted his vaccination status to the parliament. This means he is able to attend - and to vote on the permanent pandemic legislation on Thursday.

Government will now be having a melt-down.

#KillTheBill — Tim Quilty MP (@TimQMLCNorthVic) November 17, 2021

Adem Somyurek has been at the centre of an IBAC Labor branch stacking investigation. In his testimony, Somyurek has accused Premier Daniel Andrews of engaging in the same behaviour. Daniel Andrews dropped Somyurek from his ministry after a 60 minutes investigation.

Speculation ran rife all afternoon about whether or not Somyurek would vote against the government. If he does, Daniel Andrews does not have the number required to pass the legislation – even with the three independents who signed off earlier in the week after a series of amendments were attached.

Adem Somyurek has the power to ‘Kill the Bill’ and a few hours ago, he confirmed that this is exactly what he intends to do.

If this happens, it will be the greatest and most poetic destruction of Daniel Andrews possible. Adem Somyurek - the name you never expected to save democracy. 😆 https://t.co/CIbSUDKTW3 — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) November 17, 2021

In a statement, Somyurek said that he is returning to parliament to vote against the Bill because, ‘the pandemic Bill gives too much power to the government and risks our state being unjustly governed by a despot’.

“I will not support this Bill in its current form,” said Adem Somyurek.

Goodbye #DictatorDan



Hello the Liberator @AdemSomyurek



“The pandemic Bill gives too much power to the govt & risks our state being unjustly governed by a despot”



“I will not support this bill in its current form” says Adem Somyurek#SomyurekTheBill 👍https://t.co/2uIwosAGme — Craig Kelly MP (@CraigKellyMP) November 17, 2021

Liberal MP Bernie Finn warned the protesters outside Parliament that ‘anything was possible’ – perhaps he was right.