BILL KILLED? Ex-Labor MP seeks to sink Dan's controversial legislation

Daniel Andrews' pandemic laws are in crisis with former ally Adem Somyurek set to sensationally block his former party's Bill

An astonishing sequence of events has unfolded in Victoria that could shut down Daniel Andrews’ pandemic legislation.

Victorian Upper House Labor MP Adem Somyurek has tendered his vaccination status to Parliament on Wednesday, allowing him to vote on the notorious Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021.

Adem Somyurek has been at the centre of an IBAC Labor branch stacking investigation. In his testimony, Somyurek has accused Premier Daniel Andrews of engaging in the same behaviour. Daniel Andrews dropped Somyurek from his ministry after a 60 minutes investigation.

Speculation ran rife all afternoon about whether or not Somyurek would vote against the government. If he does, Daniel Andrews does not have the number required to pass the legislation – even with the three independents who signed off earlier in the week after a series of amendments were attached.

Adem Somyurek has the power to ‘Kill the Bill’ and a few hours ago, he confirmed that this is exactly what he intends to do.

In a statement, Somyurek said that he is returning to parliament to vote against the Bill because, ‘the pandemic Bill gives too much power to the government and risks our state being unjustly governed by a despot’.

I will not support this Bill in its current form,” said Adem Somyurek.

Liberal MP Bernie Finn warned the protesters outside Parliament that ‘anything was possible’ – perhaps he was right.

