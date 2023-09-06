Bill Maher criticizes the woke, compares them to Ku Klux Klan beliefs

The Joe Rogan Experience

Comedian Bill Maher criticized the perspectives of woke individuals in a recent conversation with Joe Rogan, drawing parallels between their worldviews and those of the Ku Klux Klan.

Maher expressed these views on an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," where he explored the distinctions between woke individuals and liberals.

“You’re like liberals back when they were more reasonable before they became leftists. And now every liberal kind of has to be a leftist,” Rogan said. “If you want to be on the team, you’ve got to subscribe to the most fringe ideas that the team is promoting.”

Maher responded:

I’m always trying to make the case that liberal is a different animal than woke, because it is, and you can be woke with all the nonsense that that now implies. But don’t say that somehow it’s an extension of liberalism because it’s most often actually an undoing of liberalism. And so you can have your points of view and your positions on these things. But don’t try to piggyback on what I’ve always believed. I have always believed, as liberals do, for example, in a colorblind society, that the goal is to not see race at all, anywhere, for any reason. That’s what liberals always believed all the way through Obama, going back Kennedy, everybody, Martin Luther King.

“That’s not what the woke believe, they believe race is first and foremost, the thing you should always see everywhere, which I find interesting because that used to be the position of the Ku Klux Klan — that we see race first and foremost, everywhere,” he continued. “So again, you can have that position. But don’t say that’s a liberal position. You’re doing something very different.”