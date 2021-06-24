Billboard truck with reminder of “glaring double standard” hits the streets of Calgary

By Adam Soos Help us spread the message with our jumbotron truck! Tyler Shandro and his buddies need to be held accountable for locking up Pastors. So we rented a jumbotron truck to spread the message. Please donate on this page to help us keep this campaign going! $4,693.00 Raised

Goal: $9,000.00 Donate

Not one, not two, but three — yes, three — pastors have been jailed in Alberta during the COVID-19 pandemic; meanwhile, Premier Jason Kenney and his right-hand man, Health Minister Tyler Shandro, dined atop the so-called Sky Palace, also breaking public health rules, but were simply allowed to just apologize and move on.

While the third pastor, Tim Stephens of Fairview Baptist Church, is still sitting behind bars, Rebel News took it upon ourselves to provide a visual reminder to the public in Calgary.

Rebel reporter Adam Soos made a guest appearance on yesterday's DAILY Livestream, joining Ezra Levant to talk about what the plan and message were for the truck.

Adam told Ezra that:

The message is basically there has been a glaring double standard. Tyler Shandro and his colleagues scoff at these laws and get away without consequence. Meanwhile, pastors, business owners and individuals are being persecuted and thrown in jail. And that's a double standard we can simply not abide. So we're taking the truck around the city, we're bringing attention to the story. We don't want people forgetting that Pastor Tim Stephens is still in jail. People are still suffering while those gentlemen sit up in the Sky Palace and enjoy themselves.

Livestreams air each and every Monday–Friday at noon ET/10 a.m. MT across all of our platforms, or right here at RebelNews.com.