Billboards and businesses promote UN's Agenda 2030 in Davos

The streets of Davos are lined with billboards, signs and corporate displays adorned with messaging styled in the manner of the United Nations' Agenda 2030 during the World Economic Forum's gathering in Switzerland.

“We must build a world that works for progress, people and the planet,” a sign featuring a quote WEF chairman Klaus Schwab reads. To learn more about the WEF and it's vision for the future, watch the first episode in Rebel News' docuseries examining The Great Reset at ExposeTheReset.com.

Multiple billboards, signs and corporate buildings across Davos project their message of agenda 2030 and climate alarmism.



Meanwhile, diesel and petrol cars, motorbikes and military vehicles clog up the main strip.



MORE: https://t.co/px3wHjwTxI pic.twitter.com/LordzF1kQk — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) May 24, 2022

“Sustainable solutions for earth, for life” says another sign from Korean firm Hanwha, a proud 10-year partner of the WEF.

Another promotional piece from German software company SAP, captured by Rebel reporter Lewis Brackpool, outlines the company's assertion that it is “Bringing the planet and profit together,” with a play on words saying “This is economics,” highlighting the tech giant's commitment to the environment.

The street sporting all of these slogans in the quaint town, however, is lined with old-fashioned gas guzzlers, including luxury cars, idling taxis and military vehicles.

What's that other famous line again? You'll own nothing and be happy?

Rebel News has a team of six journalists on the ground working to shine a light on the other side of the story of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.