BioNTech lung cancer mRNA vaccine clinical trial underway

BioNTech has announced clinical trials for a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine developed as a treatment for lung cancer are underway in seven countries.

The new product, BNT116, uses the same technology as the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and “aims to prime the immune system to recognise and attack cancer cells,” GlobalData reports, per Yahoo.

Instead of targeting a virus, however, BNT116 is “designed to activate the immune system to fight against cancer cells,” specifically non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), says a press release detailing the development.

“BNT116 introduces tumor markers associated with NSCLC to the immune system. This approach effectively educates the body’s natural defenses to identify and combat cancer cells that express these specific markers,” it explains.

“In contrast to conventional chemotherapy, which often harms healthy cells along with cancerous ones, this targeted strategy seeks to enhance the immune response against cancer while reducing damage to healthy tissues.”

In the United Kingdom, where the trial is underway, “Janusz Racz, 67, had six syringes of the jab, each containing genetic material for a different part of the tumour, to train five billion cells in his immune system to go on the attack,” reports Sky News.

“It's painless,” Racz said after receiving his first jab. “It's much better than chemo, which was hard for me.”

Six hospitals and about 130 patients at varying stages of lung cancer are taking part in the U.K. study. Participants will receive BNT116 along with with immunotherapy, an approach aiming to enhance potential efficacy of the treatment.