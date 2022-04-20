BJ Dichter explains where the Freedom Convoy money went

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

I met up with one of the Freedom Convoy organizers and spokesperson Benjamin Dichter and asked him about what he has been up to since the convoy ended.

We spoke about where the donations went to, and Dichter says that all donations were either given to truckers, returned to the donors and some of it are held in an escrow account pending lawsuits.

Dichter also says he left Canada a few days after the convoy ended and has been in the us and south America since while he says he isn't scared of returning to Canada and has a ticket to return he is unsure when he will actually be returning to Canada.

He also says that the reason he is from the only Convoy organizers to be arrested was good lawyers that he had he also confirmed that his accounts were frozen got approximately 8 days following the Trudeau government invoking the Emergencies Act.

Dichter says while he wishes he could talk with other Convoy organizers he has not because of their strict bail conditions and he wouldn't want to jeopardize his case.

Dichter also says that some Bitcoin people are working on making a crypto-only fundraiser to get lawyers for some truckers that are still in jail to this day, and in the future they plans to sue all involved in slandering the freedom convoy.

If you enjoyed this video please check out BitcoinReports.ca for more and you can make a donation to help us continue to bring you the other side of the story.