BlackRock exec refuses to answer when asked about Trump's housing plan

Philipp Hildebrand, vice chairman of the world's largest asset management firm, declined to weigh in on President Trump's plan to block corporations from purchasing homes.

  |   January 21, 2026   |   News   |   1 Comment

A top executive at the world's largest asset management firm refused to comment on a new executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“To preserve the supply of single-family homes for American families and increase the paths to homeownership, it is the policy of my Administration that large institutional investors should not buy single-family homes that could otherwise be purchased by families,” Trump said in the order, as reported by CNBC.

When pressed for comment on Trump's plan by Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant, BlackRock vice chairman Philipp Hildebrand said nothing.

“What do you think of Trump saying no more corporation-owned houses, how does affect BlackRock?” Levant asked Hildebrand on the streets of Davos, where political and business leaders are gathering for the World Economic Forum's annual summit in the Swiss Alps.

The Rebel boss continued to question the executive on the issue, though he was steadfast in his silence before heading into the Palantir building, a short walk from the WEF's Davos headquarters. 

Rebel News Australia chief Avi Yemini also sought answers from Hildebrand, asking if BlackRock was “consolidating power” with CEO Larry Fink taking over the role of WEF co-chair after the organization's founder, Klaus Schwab, stepped down before an inquiry into allegations he mishandled its funding was made public.

Revisit Rebel News' viral 2025 encounter with BlackRock CEO and WEF co-chair Larry Fink 

“Has Larry Fink recovered since last year,” joked Yemini, recalling the viral encounter between the Rebel News team and Fink. “What have you done with our photos?” he asked, referring to the BlackRock CEO's strange decision to photograph Yemini and Levant after they asked him questions.

Schwab denied the allegations and was cleared of wrongdoing, however.

Hildebrand's lack of response was the same approach the executive took during a 2024 encounter with the Rebel News team in Davos. “Larry Fink's going to give you a raise for being stony silent and not answering any questions,” Levant said at the time. “Your silence says everything,” Yemini added.

A 2024 study by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found institutional investors owned about 450,000 homes in the country as of 2022, making up about 3% of single-family rental units.

  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-01-21 20:02:33 -0500 Flag
    He doesn’t talk to “little people”. That’s not in his nature.