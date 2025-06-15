WATCH: BLM activist backs Trump, wants illegals to leave America

A Black Lives Matter activist spoke with Rebel News in a scathing interview on the anti-ICE demonstrations. He believes there are "a lot of bad apples" among immigrants and that those who crossed the border illegally should go back to their countries and return the right way, regardless of their origin.

The activist says he voted for Donald Trump in the most recent presidential elections.

In contrast, another person at the protest states they are there to support immigrants seeking a better life, including family and friends who cannot speak for themselves. They advocate for equal rights and encourage people to protest.

A third person expressed love for President Claudia Sheinbaum for supporting deported individuals and wanting to give them benefits in Mexico. They believe in no borders and suggest everyone worldwide should have equal rights.

During the protest, "Big Mike" asserted that the U.S. is only for those born there and that undocumented immigrants should leave and return legally. A masked protester countered that the U.S. is also their motherland, acknowledging the difficulty of legal immigration.

“Big Mike” claims President candidate Kamala Harris enabled illegal immigrants to get IDs and that these individuals are involved in crimes like rape, citing specific instances and stating that ICE apprehended and then released some, who then returned.

The protester counters that these are a “few bad apples” and that most immigrants are seeking a better life, often due to U.S. actions in their home countries. The first speaker insists on legal immigration.