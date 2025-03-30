Blue Jays forced to apologize after fan wearing 'Canada Is Not For Sale' hat booted from game

On Friday's live stream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey questioned why a Toronto Blue Jays fan was ejected from a game simply for sporting a 'Canada Is Not For Sale' hat.

During Thursday's opening game against the Baltimore Orioles, lifelong Blue Jays fan Dan Begley was confronted in his seat by security and asked to remove his hat or face dismissal from the premises.

“I was stunned. I was angry. I was feeling humiliated,” Begley told CityNews after the incident.

At the time of his ejection, staff cited a fan code of conduct policy that prohibits fans from displaying political messaging on their clothes or signs.

After facing fierce backlash following the incident, the team conceded that its staff "made a mistake" in their decision to have the man removed from the game.

The Blue Jays added that the organization has "addressed the issue to ensure it does not happen again.”

Doug Ford offered his support to the fan in a recorded message, telling him he should be proud and to "never take that hat off."

The premier added Begley should call him "directly" if anyone ever gives him a problem about his hat again.

The Blue Jays reportedly apologized to Begley and offered him free tickets to a different game for his troubles during Opening Day.