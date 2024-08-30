Body language expert scrutinizes Kamala's first interview as presidential nominee
The expert suggested a lack of confidence and presidential demeanor in her CNN appearance.
Vice President Kamala Harris faced scrutiny over her body language during her first media interview since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.
The interview, conducted by CNN on Thursday night, featured Harris alongside her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
A body language expert, Susan Constantine, shared her analysis with Fox News Digital, expressing concern over Harris' demeanor. "When I look at her overall demeanor, she does not carry the confidence or the presidential appearance in her position to command," Constantine stated.
When asked about her "day one" agenda, Harris provided broad responses rather than specific executive orders or directives. Constantine viewed this as another indicator of a lack of confidence in her own answers.
The interview setting, which had Harris seated next to Governor Walz, also drew comment. Constantine observed that Harris seemed to be "consistently looking for acknowledgment" from Walz during the event.
The Harris campaign has not yet responded to requests for comment on the Vice President's performance in the interview.
Constantine concluded her analysis with advice: "As one woman to another, I would say if you're going to be a woman in power, you have to look like a woman in power. And she doesn't at this time."
- By David Menzies
