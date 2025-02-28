Doug Ford secures majority mandate, while Bonnie Crombie loses own riding

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has secured a third straight majority mandate as the Progressive Conservative Party claimed victory Thursday evening following the province's snap election.

Ford's PC's won 80 seats, the NDP won 27 seats, and the Liberals won just 14 seats in an election that saw the premier as the clear frontrunner throughout the campaign cycle.

“Together, we have secured a strong, historic third majority mandate to protect Ontario,” Ford said to a crowd of his supporters during his victory speech.

"Make no mistake, Canada won’t start a fight with the U.S., but you better believe we’re ready to win one,” the premier added.

Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie wasn't so fortunate, as the veteran politician ended up losing in her own riding of Mississauga-East Cooksville.

"I know tonight isn't exactly the result we were looking for, but you should be very, very proud of what we did tonight," Crombie said to a group of Liberal supporters convening after the loss.

Crombie's loss comes as Silvia Gualtieri, the mother-in-law of Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, claimed victory in the riding over the former Mississauga mayor.

Patrick Brown STRIKES AGAIN! Brampton staffers allegedly campaign to elect his mother-in-law



It seems Brown has not learned his lesson from prior campaign violations during his bid for the Conservative Party leadership.



Full report with @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/AeMldPBbFO pic.twitter.com/sd2BLk6xB3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 25, 2025

According to Elections Ontario, Crombie lost out to the PC candidate by just 1227 votes. "People counted us out, they said the Liberal Party was dead. Tonight, you proved them wrong," Crombie told a crowd of supporters following her loss.

"The Ontario Liberal Party is back to official party status and that's a big milestone. We increased our share of the votes substantially, to 30 percent," she added.

Ford is reportedly the first premier since 1959 to secure three straight majority mandates. He previously joked that he would like to be premier "forever" when asked if he would seek a fourth term.

Ford's victory comes as political tensions with the United States increase following President Trump's threats to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods.

Ontario's premier has attempted to talk tough with the United States, previously threatening to cut off electricity to parts of the country if President Trump moves forward with imposing tariffs.