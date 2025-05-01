Boomers back Liberals while youth support Conservatives: poll

During the 2025 election, Juno Polls introduced a "neighbour poll" to their weekly surveys, revealing growing support for Conservatives among younger demographics. The company stated this taps into local enthusiasm and reduces response bias.

Final polls from Juno Neighbour and Abacus Data showed a tight race between Conservatives and Liberals, with varying leads. However, the actual election results placed the Liberals (43.7%) ahead of the Conservatives (41.3%).

“The polling models used by the big polling companies are obviously wrong. They over sample older Canadians and the laptop class — the ones more likely to pick up a call from an unknown caller or complete an online survey,” wrote Candice Malcolm, co-founder of Juno News.

“They likewise under sample younger Canadians and working class voters — the ones too busy to waste their time with a pollster.”

Why did Pierre Poilievre lose the election?



The most important factor in this election was Jagmeet Singh happily euthanizing the NDP, taking it down to just 6.3% and 7 seats.



In the Student Vote Canada 2025 election, mirroring the federal election, over 914,540 valid votes from 6,272 schools across all 343 electoral districts resulted in a Conservative minority government (164 seats, 36.4% of the vote) with Pierre Poilievre winning his riding.

“My oldest daughter’s high school voted for a Conservative majority in their mock election,” wrote Chris Elston, a parents’ rights activist, on social media.

“My daughter’s class in Grade 7 had 18 votes Conservative, 5 Liberal, 2 Green, 0 NDP,” he added.

The Liberal Party formed the official opposition (146 seats, 31.8%), with Mark Carney winning his seat. “Boomers won this election for Carney,” the activist said, but expressed enthusiasm with the shifting political views of the next generation.

Other results included the Bloc Québecois (18 seats, 2.2%), the NDP (13 seats, 14.5%) and the Green Party (2 seats, 7.4%).

Ezra Levant tells Charlie Kirk why Canadians shouldn't lose hope after last night's election



Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre led his party to its highest vote share since 1988 despite coming up short to Liberal Leader Mark Carney.



Despite legacy media's focus on President Donald Trump and Mark Carney, Canadians prioritized cost of living, crime, immigration, and resource development, leading to a "shy Tory" effect that skewed polls by underreporting Conservative support.

A recent Nanos Research poll uncovered a significant generational divide in Canadian political support. Among Canadians aged 55 and older, the Liberal Party holds a substantial lead with 52% support, while the Conservatives trail at 34%.

Conversely, younger demographics show a preference for the Conservative Party, indicating a demographic shift in political preference.

Election polls revealed a Liberal lead among those 55+ and women, demographics often overrepresented in polls. Conservatives led among blue-collar workers and young Canadians.

Nanaimo Boomers Cheer Carney Victory—But Few Can Name a Policy



Supporters cited Carney's "experience" or "trustworthiness" but often couldn't name specific policies.



A 2022 Maru Public Opinion survey of 1,517 Canadian adults who regularly check the news revealed that 45% get their updates from evening TV newscasts or late broadcasts.

News consumption habits vary, with online newspapers, TV news websites, and business news channels each at 29%. Social media (26%) and radio (24%) follow.

A 2020 Statistics Canada survey indicated that internet news consumption was highest among those aged 15-34 (95%), followed by 35-54 (87%) and those 55+ (63%), who preferred television (88%).

Conversely, television news consumption was lowest for those 34 and under (45%), increasing to 65% for those 35-54. Women in all age groups were more likely to follow news, regardless of the medium.

Former CBC CEO Catherine Tait emphasized the necessity of its online success due to declining TV ratings and advertising revenue, stating to the heritage committee on May 7, "We are dealing with a digital shift."

“Canadians are spending more and more time on digital platforms,” said Tait. The CBC must “prepare what we call a transformation plan but which is really a reflection on options for the corporation to better prepare for a digital future,” she added.

CBC's David Cochrane is STILL crying about Rebel News being at the debates.



He's visibly agitated and says it's "difficult to focus."



Blacklock’s reported that five Canadian newsrooms dominated 65% of all news engagement on social media in Canada.

A recent Canadian Information Ecosystem report credited CTV News with 25 percent of relevant social media traffic followed by Global TV News (12 percent), the CBC (11 percent), The Post Millennial (10 percent) and Rebel News (7 percent).

“Engagement with Canadian news outlets is more unequal than the overall ecosystem,” wrote researchers with the Canadian Digital Media Research Network. “Conservative voices dominate the online Canadian conversation.”

Canadians aged 18-34 primarily consume news via social media (35%), newspaper websites (30%), and TikTok (20%), according to the Maru survey. Those aged 35-54 favor evening TV news (36%) and newspaper websites (35%). Canadians 55 and older prefer evening TV news (67%) and radio news (32%).

🚨 CBC lied — we’ve got receipts



Last week during the leaders’ debate in Montreal, something shocking happened.



The CBC — Canada’s state broadcaster — abandoned journalism and became a lobby group. Their target? Rebel News.



Former CBC Ombudsman, Jack Nagler, cautioned against relying on any single source, including CBC News, for complete information.

He notes that journalists are not experts. “Their mission is simply to give the rest of us information that we can consider as we form our own opinions.”

“We aren’t hearing enough information that conflicts with our pre-existing views,” wrote Nagler.

“This is part of the problem that has been created in recent years as many of us have slipped into ‘news silos’ or ‘information bubbles’ or whatever other jargon you want to use.”