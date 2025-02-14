Border agents receive power to revoke temporary visas

Canada’s border agents may now cancel temporary visas for suspicious foreigners, says the federal government. After the United States granted a 30-day reprieve from tariffs, Ottawa has been frantically shoring up its border security after years of neglect.

The strengthened regulations are directly aimed at foreigners who are likely to remain in Canada after their visas expire, reported Blacklock’s.

“The department acts as quickly as practicable to inform foreign nationals,” wrote department analysts, who confirmed the new rules took effect Wednesday under the Immigration And Refugee Protection Regulations.

Poilievre says temporary residents who break Canadian laws should immediately be deported.



"It's very simple: if you break our laws when you're here as a visitor, we kick you out."

“The challenge we’re going to face,” Pierre Poilievre opined, “is that under nine years of the Carney-Trudeau Liberals’ open border policies, we now have millions of people whose permits are going to expire over the next two years. If they don’t leave, we have a very hard time even knowing they’re still here, finding them, and then carrying out a deportation.”

According to Canada’s border agency, agents have lost track of nearly 30,000 “wanted” people, despite promises to cap temporary residents.

The Department of Immigration earlier tabled plans to cap temporary resident numbers from 6.5% of Canada’s population to 5% over the next three years. Their numbers exploded to 7.3% last year.

Immigration Officials later acknowledged that some 500,000 people may be in Canada without status, on top of 4.9 million others whose visas expire through December 31.

As of last October 21, the location of 29,730 deportees remains unknown, with the vast majority (21,325) reported missing from Ontario, followed by Québec (6,109), British Columbia (1,390), and Alberta (705).

Poilievre slams the Trudeau Liberals for losing control Canada's border due to "incompetence" and a radical "borderless, globalist post-national" agenda.



All done with the "advice and support" of Mark Carney, he adds, "who calls himself European."

That said, the federal government hopes to deport upwards of 7,000 suspicious foreign students, workers and tourists each year, though it remains unclear how that aim will be achieved.

“The impacts to foreign nationals both outside and inside Canada could include having to leave Canada in cases of inadmissibility and ineligibility, being refused to board at the airport, [and] refusal of entry to Canada at the port of entry,” said a legal notice.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller acknowledged last March 27 that Canada has devolved into an “open country,” though he minimized the impacts of illegal immigration.

Miller subsequently tabled new rules after record immigration intensified the housing crisis and lengthened queues for essential services. “Those folks are not welcome to Canada if they are doing so in an irregular fashion,” he told reporters January 15.

BREAKING: Poilievre will cap immigration at 250,000 newcomers annually



Most recent immigration data uncovered 471,550 new permanent residents, 766,520 temporary foreign workers and 1,040,985 foreign students came to Canada in 2023.

An exclusive interview with Juno News revealed Poilievre, the Tory leader, would swiftly deport violent foreigners with temporary status, especially those who firebomb businesses and places of worship.

“I don’t know how anybody can disagree with that,” he said, referencing the recent anti-Israel protests. “If someone shows up in our country claiming to be a student or a temporary worker and they start firebombing coffee shops, bakeries, synagogues, or any other place, then they need to be immediately arrested and deported.”

The sentiment holds for asylum seekers who file for refugee status under false pretenses and illegal immigrants.

New @CanBorder rules allow agents to cancel foreigners' visas on the spot if they suspect "the holder will not leave Canada," predict thousands will be stopped at airports.

Despite the closure of Roxham Road on March 24, 2023, thousands more poured into the country, mainly by air travel to airports in Toronto and Montreal.

Canada border agents processed no less than 3,420 applications at “air points” in Québec since May 2023, including the Montreal-Trudeau Airport—dubbed the “new Roxham Road.” Its closure only “momentarily” slowed the flow of migrants coming to Canada.

Poilievre notes the Trudeau government removed the visa requirement for Mexican visitors, causing an explosion of false and fraudulent refugee claims.

As reported by Blacklock’s, Department of Immigration figures from September 30, 2023 showed refugee claims by Mexican nationals numbered 22,875 —the highest of any country. They previously peaked at 9,511 in 2009, prompting Conservatives to impose visa requirements that Trudeau repealed in 2016.

“We will stop the legal arrival of false refugee claimants by securing our borders, our ports and our airports,” Poilievre earlier promised.