Trudeau's border agents report 30,000 deportees missing

Canada’s border agents have lost track of 29,730 “wanted” people, revealed a cabinet inquiry. Most went missing in Ontario, it said.

Foreigners who failed to appear for deportation proceedings, as well those with warrants for their apprehension, were referenced in the cabinet response by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Anxieties on immigration have intensified following President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threat, and recent data revealing that millions of temporary residents will be without status next year.

Despite recent cuts to permanent resident targets, those concerns remain alive and well.

Trudeau discusses his call with Trump after the President-elect said he would impose 25% tariffs on Canadian products over the porous border.



"It was a good call. This is something that we can do, laying out the facts, moving forward in constructive ways."… pic.twitter.com/9n4sQS8Crm — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2024

According to the immigration data, obtained by the Toronto Sun, officials have issued 457,646 deportation orders at various stages of being fulfilled, including 378,320 people being “monitored” or awaiting refugee status decisions.

As of October 21, the location of 29,730 people, ordered for removal, remains unknown. The vast majority (21,325) went missing from Ontario, followed by Québec (6,109), British Columbia (1,390), and Alberta (705).

On November 25, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Trump that Canada already addressed U.S. immigration concerns by strengthening visa requirements on Mexicans, and reducing immigration targets.

By nationality, Mexican nationals represent the largest number of deportees reported missing, with 7,622 people. That’s followed by 3,955 Indians, 1,785 Americans, 1,516 people from China, 864 from Pakistan, 858 Nigerians and 794 Colombians.

Trying to defuse tensions, Trudeau clarified that less than 1% of border crossers entering the U.S. illegally came from Canada, to no avail.

Canada has control of its borders, says Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland amid fears of a surge of migrants fleeing mass deportations from the US.



Canadians are "right to be concerned," she says, but insists the country's borders are "safe and secure."https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/HK3mdM0B5D — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 13, 2024

While the second Trump administration has hyped mass deportations, Canada appears to have employed a more lax route, instead relying on temporary residents to voluntarily leave before they are without status.

Foreign nationals are “expected to respect the conditions of their entry and depart at the end” of their stay, a CBSA spokesperson told Bloomberg News. Should they refuse to comply, the agency may seek an exclusion order, rendering detention as a “measure of last resort.”

The spokesperson clarified that arrest warrants may be issued for deportees who pose a danger to the public or are considered unlikely to leave voluntarily. “CBSA officers also regularly review warrants to identify new leads in an effort to locate wanted individuals or confirm that they are no longer in Canada,” they said.

“Individuals subject to immigration enforcement have incentive not to be found and may rely on family and community members to shelter them. In addition, some individuals may resort to using alternate identities to avoid detection.”

Former CBSA officer slams the Trudeau Liberals for a lack of staff to patrol the border, warning Canada is "about to experience a tsunami" of illegal migrants fleeing mass deportations from the US.

"Our government is absolutely not prepared."https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/NU8GnFvjRX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 14, 2024

Tom Kmiec, the Conservative immigration critic, told the Sun these numbers represent a complete failure of the Trudeau government to uphold public safety.

“Justin Trudeau and his incompetent Ministers have yet again proven they have broken our immigration system,” he said.

“This comes after they printed tens of thousands of fraudulent student visas, did nothing about Roxham road for six years, and relaxed visitor visa requirements, resulting in a sharp hike in asylum claims at our airports.”