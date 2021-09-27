Border Patrol apprehends 14 Mexican soldiers after apparent accidental crossing

AP Photo/Felix Marquez

Federal law enforcement apprehended 14 soldiers with the Mexican military in the early hours of Saturday after they crossed the U.S. border, according to a report.

Reuters reported that the incident took place when two vehicles carrying the soldiers crossed the bridge that links Ciudad Juárez to El Paso, Texas. One witness said that CBP agents quickly took control of the situation, ” yell[ing] at the soldiers to put their hands up and drop their weapons immediately.”

“CBP said the soldiers, their weapons and equipment ‘were secured for safety and processing,’ and noted the soldiers said ‘they did not realize they had entered the U.S.,'” the Associated Press reported. “One of the Mexican soldiers ‘was assessed a civil penalty after CBP officers discovered a personal use amount of marijuana in his possession,’ according to CPB.”

The apprehended soldiers, who were wearing military gear, were later sent back across the border to Mexico after being processed by U.S. law enforcement officials, per AP.

🇲🇽Reportan q soldados mexicanos a bordo de 2 vehículos militares cruzaron la frontera, y al llegar casi a garitas de EU en #ElPaso #Texas, fueron detenidos y esposados por agentes aduanales gringos; los vehículos y armas, decomisados. Una hora se interrumpió el tráfico. pic.twitter.com/bzmmkDNwgb — Código Rojo 🇲🇽 (@codigorojocdmx) September 25, 2021

The incident comes as the Biden administration has struggled to contain the surge of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, with record numbers of illegal immigrants flooding into the country. Recently in Del Rio, Texas, up to 30,000 illegal aliens have flooded the area with the town struggling to find enough resources to accommodate the surge.

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott said during an interview on Sunday that he will hire any U.S. Border Patrol agents punished by the Biden administration for carrying out their jobs to help defend Texas’ border.

Fox News host Chris Wallace questioned Abbott about scenes where Border Patrol officers were seen riding up to illegal aliens that crossed the border on horses, Abbott responded, “First, they wouldn’t have been in that situation had the Biden administration enforced the immigration laws and secured the border in the first place.”

“Second, as you know, Chris, the person who took those pictures said that the characterization that the Democrats have made about the Border Patrol using them as whips, whipping people, coming across the border is false. They were simply maneuvering horses,” Abbott said.

“But the last thing I will tell you is what the president said going after the Border Patrol, who were risking their lives and working so hard to try to secure the border, if he takes any action against them whatsoever, I have worked side by side with those Border Patrol agents. I want them to know something, if they are at risk of losing their job, got a president who is abandoning his duty to secure the border, you have a job in the state of Texas. I will hire you to help Texas secure our border.”