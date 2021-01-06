Boris Johnson's insane total lockdown (Pay attention, Canada!)

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the United States and the United Kingdom to try to predict what will happen in Canada under the excuse of keeping us all safe from COVID.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

I think the UK is interesting. And terrifying. And their prime minister, Boris Johnson, has just announced another lockdown. A total lockdown, really. Insane. Absurd. That’s going to last for months. It’s permanent now, isn’t it? Which is odd, because it’s exaggerated. There are people indeed dying in the UK from the virus. And like here, they’re overwhelmingly very old people, with serious underlying conditions like diabetes and heart disease and dementia all combined. But in general, life is unaffected by the virus itself.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

