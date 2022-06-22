Boy found alone in desert by migrants headed to Yuma, Arizona border crossing
Rebel News speaks with migrants arriving at night to the US/Mexico border, including one group who found a 3/yo with contact info scrawled on his arms.
Florida-based reporter Juan Mendoza visited the Yuma sector on June 21 to broadcast the spike in migrant crossings that has been occurring during the evening.
Juan also spoke to a group of migrants that found a child that was unaccompanied.
The boy was left in the desert to die when this group of migrants found him. Upon inspection of his arms, it was seen that he had markings of a telephone number belonging to the boy's grandfather, which was confirmed to be his family member after the migrant group called that phone number and contacted the man through a video call.
While at the apprehension site, we saw an unaccompanied minor who had his grandfather's phone number marked in his arms. The lady with him said she found him alone in the desert.— Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) June 21, 2022
Stay tuned to https://t.co/tWRX9ceyO4 for the full story pic.twitter.com/MJtmRELdNe
The Yuma sector has been seeing consistently increasing rates of illegal immigration.
Just arrived on scene at the Yuma Sector where border patrol units made an apprehension of 25 migrants. They will see illegal crossings throughout the night.— Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) June 21, 2022
Stay tuned to https://t.co/LWNrAdBn4c for the full story pic.twitter.com/s01SD2ydcb
Border patrol units on-the-ground told reporters that they are not prepared and understaffed to handle the highly increased amounts of people crossing illegally into the country.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.