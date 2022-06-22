Rebel News Banner Ad - Canada Day Store Promo

Boy found alone in desert by migrants headed to Yuma, Arizona border crossing

Rebel News speaks with migrants arriving at night to the US/Mexico border, including one group who found a 3/yo with contact info scrawled on his arms.

  • By Juan Mendoza
  • June 22, 2022
  • News

Remove Ads

Florida-based reporter Juan Mendoza visited the Yuma sector on June 21 to broadcast the spike in migrant crossings that has been occurring during the evening.

Juan also spoke to a group of migrants that found a child that was unaccompanied.

The boy was left in the desert to die when this group of migrants found him. Upon inspection of his arms, it was seen that he had markings of a telephone number belonging to the boy's grandfather, which was confirmed to be his family member after the migrant group called that phone number and contacted the man through a video call.

The Yuma sector has been seeing consistently increasing rates of illegal immigration.

Border patrol units on-the-ground told reporters that they are not prepared and understaffed to handle the highly increased amounts of people crossing illegally into the country.

Immigration United States Protect Kids Mexico news Rebel Border Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.