Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro backs Joe Rogan

Conservative Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro voiced his support for Joe Rogan, the popular podcaster who has come under fire from left-wing media over alleged “disinformation” disseminated through his Spotify show.

Tweeting on Wednesday, Bolsonaro told Rogan to stand his ground, and cheered on the podcaster.

“I’m not sure what @joerogan thinks about me or about my government, but it doesn’t matter,” he said. “If freedom of speech means anything, it means that people should be free to say what they think, no matter if they agree or disagree with us. Stand your ground! Hugs from Brazil.”

Bolsonaro’s remarks come a day after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called on Spotify to take further action against Joe Rogan after it said it would add disclaimers to the start of some of his show’s episodes.

When asked what she meant by “should go further than,” Psaki replied: “Well, last July, I, you probably know, but the Surgeon General also took the unprecedented step to issue an advisory on the risk of misinformation in public health, which is a very significant step.”

“And amid that, he talked about the role social media platforms have, so our hope is that all major tech platforms, and all major news sources for that matter, be responsible and be vigilant to ensure the American people have access to accurate information on something as significant as COVID-19. That certainly includes Spotify,” she continued.

“So this disclaimer, it’s a positive step, but we want every platform to continue doing more to call out misinformation and disinformation will also uplifting, accurate information,” Psaki added. “ … But ultimately, you know, our view is it’s a, it’s a, it’s a good step. It’s a positive step, but there’s more that can be done.”

As detailed by Rebel News, major U.S. television networks have also called for Rogan to be censored.

In 2019, Bolsonaro, who survived a near-fatal stabbing during his presidential campaign, stated, “We have a unique opportunity before us to reconstruct our country and rescue the hope of our compatriots. We are going to unite the people, rescue the family, respect religions and our Judeo-Christian tradition, combat gender ideology, conserving our values.”

Bolsonaro announced Brazil’s “liberation from socialism, inverted values, the bloated state and political correctness.”