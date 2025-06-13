Breakaway MLAs form new party in B.C.

B.C. now has a fourth official political party with sitting MLAs. The party, OneBC, was officially launched by Dallas Brodie, MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena, who is serving as its interim leader, and Tara Armstrong, MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream, who is serving as its house leader.

Brodie and Armstrong are two out of three MLAs, including Peace River North MLA Jordan Kealy, who were serving as Independents after leaving the Conservative Party of B.C. over what they labelled as bullying and a betrayal of truth and conservative values.

The duo made their move public Thursday with party goals of mass tax cuts, dismantling the reconciliation industry, pro-family policies, and ending mass immigration to the province.

"I knew it was time to build something new," Brodie posted to Instagram, "to reverse the flight of capital, talent, and young people, to combat the globalist assault on our history, culture and families, to rebuild our corrupted institutions and crumbling infrastructure."

She described OneBC as a vehicle for "British Columbians who are proud of their history and aren't afraid to fight for a prosperous and beautiful future."

The pair wasted no time drawing cultural lines in the sand.

One of their first official posts to X from the party that distinguished them from the current NDP government: "And for the record, a woman is an adult human female."

While Brodie and Armstrong move forward with the party, Jordan Kealy has opted to remain serving as an Independent for now.

In a statement to Rebel News, Kealy said he participated in the initial party formation discussions but is holding off until key decisions are finalized.

"Until the board of director roles are filled, key contributors to the new party are identified, and I review the party constitution, my constituents are best served by me staying focused on critical issues in Peace River North," he stated.