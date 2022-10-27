BREAKDOWN: Trucker Commission Day 11 | Ft. Eva Chipiuk & Tom Marazzo

By Sydney Fizzard PETITION: Save The Truckers Premier Danielle Smith should grant three Alberta truckers who participated in the Coutts blockade amnesty from their mischief charges. If you agree, sign this petition. 2 signatures

Every weeknight, Rebel News brings you analysis from that day's proceedings of the Public Order Emergency Commission into Justin Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act.

On tonight's show, co-hosts Drea Humphrey and William Diaz-Berthiaume will be analyzing the biggest moments from day 11 of the hearing. Joining our hosts tonight in the first half of the show will be Freedom Convoy lawyer Eva Chipiuk. Then, in the second half of the show, convoy organizer Tom Marazzo will share his unique insights.

The public inquiry investigating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act began on Oct. 13. As part of the government's obligations following the invocation of the Act, a commission must be convened within 60 days and its subsequent report must be tabled in Parliament within 360 days after the Act is revoked.

This inquiry, deemed the Public Order Emergency Commission, was announced by Trudeau on April 25 after the Emergencies Act was revoked on February 23. The mandate delivered from the prime minister tasks the commission with handling the examination and assessment of the basis for the Trudeau government's decision to use the Emergencies Act, the circumstances leading up to the invocation and whether this was an appropriate and effective measure chosen by the government to address the Freedom Convoy.

A review of the legislative policy and regulatory framework will also be part of the commissions duties, which could feature potential amendments to the Emergencies Act. The full order in council relating to the Public Order Emergency Commission can be read here.