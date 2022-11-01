BREAKDOWN: Trucker Commission Day 14 | Convoy organizers begin testifying

Every weeknight, Rebel News brings you analysis from that day's proceedings of the Public Order Emergency Commission into Justin Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act.

Testifying today at the inquiry was one of the Freedom Convoy organizers, Chris Barber.

Barber is a longtime trucker who took a COVID-19 vaccine following the federal government's decision to impose a mandate on cross-border truckers. This mandate is what fuelled the formation of the protest, with Barber becoming one of the organizers shortly after being vaccinated. Barber also had his bank accounts frozen following the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

Back in February during the convoy, Barber was hit with four charges for his role in the protest.

Also appearing at today's hearing was Steeve Charland, an organizer of a portion of Quebec's convoy participants, and Brigitte Belton, apparently one of the first people to conceive the idea of the protest.

On tonight's show, co-hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and William Diaz-Berthiaume will be analyzing the biggest moments from day 14 of the hearing, which saw Barber become the first convoy organizer to appear in front of the commission.

Rebel's Tamara Ugolini will also be making an appearance on the show tonight, providing an update on the commissioner's attempt to compel Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones to testify.

The public inquiry investigating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act began on Oct. 13. As part of the government's obligations following the invocation of the Act, a commission must be convened within 60 days and its subsequent report must be tabled in Parliament within 360 days after the Act is revoked.

This inquiry, deemed the Public Order Emergency Commission, was announced by Trudeau on April 25 after the Emergencies Act was revoked on February 23. The mandate delivered from the prime minister tasks the commission with handling the examination and assessment of the basis for the Trudeau government's decision to use the Emergencies Act, the circumstances leading up to the invocation and whether this was an appropriate and effective measure chosen by the government to address the Freedom Convoy.

A review of the legislative policy and regulatory framework will also be part of the commission's duties, which could feature potential amendments to the Emergencies Act. The full order in council relating to the Public Order Emergency Commission can be read here.