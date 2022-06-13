Rebel News Banner Ad - Coutts Screening

BREAKING: CBC reports airline vaccine mandates set to end; Omar Alghabra won’t confirm

Rebel News was on the scene in Ottawa to pose questions to Canada's Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 13, 2022
  • News
Minister of Transportation Omar Alghabra dodged Rebel News reporters' questions about removing vaccine mandates for unvaccinated travellers by jumping into an SUV and driving away.



Alghabra hurried to a black SUV after failing to formulate any sort of response to inquiries about a timeline for the repeal of the proof of vaccination requirement.



CBC News reported Monday that vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound airline and rail travelers are going to be dropped with the announcement coming Tuesday. Proof of vaccination has been required since the end of October.

The tense but courteous courteous exchange with reporters Lincoln Jay and William Diaz-Bethiaume occurred on an Ottawa Street outside of an exclusive Liberal fundraiser where proof of vaccination was required for attendees.



Rebel News, in partnership with the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund has been working to defend the rights of Canadians to make medical choices free of coercion of the government and employers. To offset the cost of strategic litigation, please visit www.FightVaccinePassports.com

