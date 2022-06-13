BREAKING: CBC reports airline vaccine mandates set to end; Omar Alghabra won’t confirm

E-transfer (Canada):

Minister of Transportation Omar Alghabra dodged Rebel News reporters' questions about removing vaccine mandates for unvaccinated travellers by jumping into an SUV and driving away.





Liberal Laurier Club Garden Party 2022.



Most people here have more than 1000$ to Justin Trudeau.



We are here to see what they think of his authoritarian measures



FUll report coming soon at@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/s90CHnZ2Dz — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 13, 2022

Alghabra hurried to a black SUV after failing to formulate any sort of response to inquiries about a timeline for the repeal of the proof of vaccination requirement.

OMAR ALGHABRA refused to answer any of my simple questions related to travel mandates.



Watch this quick 1 minute interaction EXCLUSIVE to Rebel News!



Full report coming soon 👇@RebelNewsOnline @lincolnmjay @OmarAlghabra @ezralevant @JustinTrudeau https://t.co/6hGjpSGW6M pic.twitter.com/sKCreTmTTj — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 14, 2022

CBC News reported Monday that vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound airline and rail travelers are going to be dropped with the announcement coming Tuesday. Proof of vaccination has been required since the end of October.

The tense but courteous courteous exchange with reporters Lincoln Jay and William Diaz-Bethiaume occurred on an Ottawa Street outside of an exclusive Liberal fundraiser where proof of vaccination was required for attendees.

People are starting to arrive at the Laurier Club Garden Party.



We’re about to ask what people think of Trudeau’s authoritarian measures and methods.



$1000 entry.



More to come. Follow at @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/85RLH8MQNJ — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 13, 2022

