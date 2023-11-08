BREAKING: 'Anti-Israel' protesters block MPs cars from entering parliament

instagram/rananazzalh

Canada's "Palestinian Youth Movement" has intensified their efforts to support the Gaza Strip by employing insurrection-type protests by Parliament Hill.

In a Facebook post by the group, protesters have given the government several demands, including an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and to "end Canadian complicity in Israeli apartheid."

A spokesperson the protest said members of the Palestinian and Jewish communities alongside labour activists "disrupted access to Parliamentary parking lots to send a strong message" to the federal government.

"Canada cannot continue to ignore the indiscriminate slaughter of children, civilians, journalists, health care and humanitarian workers in Gaza," said Hassan Husseini, a member of Labour for Palestine. "We need an unequivocal statement from Prime Minister Trudeau in support of an immediate ceasefire."

BREAKING: pro-Palestinian protesters block MPs cars from entering Parliament. They say Canada is complicit in a genocide, and call for a ceasefire as Hamas holds 200+ Israelis hostage.https://t.co/sAj4OZhcH4 pic.twitter.com/bR7I2c4Vy6 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 8, 2023

Sarah Abdul-Karim, a member of the Palestinian Youth Movement, claims Canada has failed to uphold its treaty obligations for the Geneva Convention. "We [Canada] are actively providing military, political, and diplomatic support for the Israeli genocide on Gaza," she said.

Abdul-Karim claimed the Israel-Hamas war has cost over 10,000 Palestinians their lives.

As of writing, protestors are targeting the entries to parking lots at Wellington and Bank, Kent, and Lyon that serve MPs and parliamentary staff, to demand "clear action" on the growing humanitarian disaster.

The contentious, insurrection-style protests follow October 30 efforts by the "Palestinian Youth Movement" to occupy 17 MP offices across Canada. Masked 'pro-Palestine' protestors took their protest to the officers of prominent government officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.

INSURRECTION? Pro-Palestinian supporters call MPs 'genocide enablers' as they block car movement to Parliament.



Police are seen watching from afar. They call on Canada to demand a ceasefire while Israel fights for the 200+ hostage by Hamas.https://t.co/sAj4OZgERw. pic.twitter.com/YEG1gKiC1O — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 8, 2023

In a post to Facebook by the group, a flyer distributed by the organization outlines which MP offices to target and their respective addresses.

"Excellent step!" wrote one Facebook user. "We pay their salaries, not the Zionist entity!"

In a post to X, trespassing protesters participated in a sit-in of Freeland's office where they plastered the walls with signs calling for an end to the "genocide" in Palestine.

This is a developing story.