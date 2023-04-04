Breaking: Calgary Pastor Derek Reimer arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions

E-transfer (Canada):

According to those who were with Derek, the pastor was around 1km away from the Drag Queen Story Hour which was taking place at Genesis Centre in Saddletowne.

Officers pulled up and began the process of arresting Derek Reimer and told him there is a warrant for his arrest and eight additional charges that even Derek was not aware of.

BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested again, his third recent arrest, on a warrant for allegedly breaching bail conditions he received following a previous protest Drag Queen Story Hour event.





Calgary police claimed he attended an LGBTQ+ event which Derek denies. They also claim that he contacted one of the eight people that his conditions prevent him from contacting.

Derek claims he is unaware of who those people even are. From a call that Derek gave to Rebel News, he mentions this situation is “outrageous” and “frustrating” and says “he didn't do anything.”

Derek Reimer is known for protesting at a children's “Reading with Royalty” or “drag queen story hour” event at Seton Public Library on February 26 after a video gone viral showed parents physically and forcefully kicking him out of the room after he attempted to speak to them about his concerns from a biblical perspective.

After the Mayor of Calgary Jyoti Gondek took to Twitter to advocate for police crackdown on such protesters, Derek was charged with causing a disturbance, mischief, and six other counts of harassment for heckling a drag queen.

After the Mayor of Calgary Jyoti Gondek took to Twitter to advocate for police crackdown on such protesters, Derek was charged with causing a disturbance, mischief, and six other counts of harassment for heckling a drag queen.

He was then arrested near his home during a prayer walk on March 2. Meanwhile, those that roughed him up faced no legal discipline.

He was then arrested near his home during a prayer walk on March 2. Meanwhile, those that roughed him up faced no legal discipline.









Furthermore, on March 14, City Council passed The Safe and Inclusive Access bylaw, in which protesters of drag queen story times may face up to one year in prison and/or a $10k fine if found within 100m of the event.

We can see an active push from the city to protect drag queen interactions with minors.

Derek's initial bail conditions restrain him from communicating with someone from the LGBTQ community, even for spiritual counseling. He must also not attend or be within 200m of anything described as an LGBTQ+ community event.

On March 15, Pastor Derek was swarmed by police and re-arrested in breach of his conditions after he was spotted a distance across the road from another 'reading with royalty' event at the Signal Hill Public Library.

From what we learned in court today, he was standing at 160m just shy 40m of the 200m requirement.

His new bail conditions have moved to require him to stay 300m away from such events.

Pastor Derek Reimer is being represented by lawyer Ben Allison, through a partnership with the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund.

