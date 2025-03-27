BREAKING: Carney ends Canada’s ‘old relationship' with U.S.

The news comes amid trade tensions with Canada’s southern neighbour, as the newly minted prime minister pivots to France and the UK in a bold foreign policy shift.

Tamara Ugolini
The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced the end of Canada's "old relationship" with the United States, long rooted in integrated economies and tight security ties, in a stunning departure from decades of tradition.

“We must fundamentally re-imagine our economy,” he told reporters today. “The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over.”

The move comes as President Trump announces new 25% tariffs on “all cars not made in the United States.”

Carney notes uncertainty in how the United States will respond, but stands firm that Canada “will need to dramatically reduce reliance” on them. He has turned to Europe, spotlighting France and the United Kingdom as "reliable partners and allies" during this pivotal foreign policy recalibration. "That’s why I chose to go to France and the UK," Carney stated.

Trump called out this alliance on a post to Truth Social earlier. “If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large scale Tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both in order to protect the best friend that each of those two countries has ever had!” he wrote.

Carney’s move – hot on the campaign trail, with Parliament shut down and no seat in the House of Commons – raises big questions about trade, defence, and Canada’s global clout.

This probable short-timer isn’t just playing prime minister; he’s grabbing Canada’s future by the throat, hell-bent on rewriting it with the grit of a man without a mandate.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

